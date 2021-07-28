Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Osmium Global launches $50 mn India fund, partners Turiya Investments for deals
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Indian firm Osmium Global, which had been investing in public equity globally so far, has ventured into private equity with the...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...