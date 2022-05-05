Orios Venture Partners, ICICI bank invest in tech firm Bizzo

Tap Smart Data Information Services Pvt Ltd, which runs tech startup Bizzo, on Thursday said it has raised $2 million (around Rs 15 crore) a funding co-led by Orios Venture Partners and ICICI bank.

The Mumbai-based startup plans to use the fresh capital to help service-preneurs digitally build, scale and organise their businesses.

"We are delighted to have ICICI Bank and Orios on board as investors in Bizzo’s vision to digitally empower India’s vast SMB ecosystem. For too long now, India’s small businesses were pushed towards aggregation. However, the trend now is to move towards de-aggregation and reduced dependence on centralised monolith platforms with closed systems.

The next decade is going to be all about unbundling and using open architecture-based systems that bring autonomy to small and independent businesses," said Viineit Toshniiwal, CEO and Co-Founder at Bizzo.

Toshniiwal further added that Bizzo’s ultimate goal is to become the go-to solution provider for SMB businesses looking to join the digital mainstream and enjoy the perks of digitisation.

Founded in 2021, Bizzo helps its users to create their own customized booking portal. It empowers its users to create a digital catalogue of their services and link pricing and availability.

Bizzo focuses on empowering service providers to build, scale and organise their businesses digitally. The startup aims to develop a universal seller-side app to facilitate the digitisation of services.

“At Orios, we always back tenacious and visionary founders, especially those who are determined to become change-makers. Bizzo’s plan to empower the SMB services ecosystem is in line with our overall thesis of backing ideas that use technology to disrupt traditional ecosystems, thus, benefitting all stakeholders," said Anup Jain, Managing Partner, Orios Venture Partners.