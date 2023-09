Origa raises fresh funding, some early backers exit

Premium Shrirang Tambe, founder and chief executive officer, Origa

Origa – an equipment finance and leasing solutions company mainly catering to MSMEs and healthcare – has raised fresh funding in a mix of debt and equity. In a bid to expand operations beyond India, the company has secured Rs 30 crore ($3.6 million) from a firm managing several family offices, ......