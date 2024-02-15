OrbiMed backs wheelchair maker in new India deal

Premium Credit: Pexels

Global healthcare-focussed mid-market private equity firm OrbiMed, which counts companies like Advanced Enzymes, Entero Healthcare, Marksans Pharma, Suraksha Clinic, Kapiva, Bharat Serum, and Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, among others, in its portfolio, has struck a fresh bet in India. The PE firm is said to have led a $20-25 million ......