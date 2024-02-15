OrbiMed backs wheelchair maker in new India deal

Premium
Global healthcare-focussed mid-market private equity firm OrbiMed, which counts companies like Advanced Enzymes, Entero Healthcare, Marksans Pharma, Suraksha Clinic, Kapiva, Bharat Serum, and Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, among others, in its portfolio, has struck a fresh bet in India. The PE firm is said to have led a $20-25 million ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.