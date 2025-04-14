Optimized Electrotech, Cura Care, SportsSkill, others secure early-stage funding

Cura Care founders (from left) Abhinav Kumar, Paminder Singh and Chinmay Mittal

Deep-tech startup Optimized Electrotech, dental hygiene startup Cura Care, sports tech company SportsSkill, ice cream brand NOTO Ice Creams, and sports nutrition brand BeastLife have secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

Optimized Electrotech Pvt Ltd (OEPL) has raised $6 million (Rs 51.6 crore) in Series A funding round led by Blume Ventures and Mela Ventures, with participation from 9Unicorns and existing investors, including Rajiv Dadlani Group and Venture Catalysts.

Ahmedabad-based OEPL specializes in imaging surveillance technology in fields like defence and space. The investment will fuel the development of next-generation imaging payloads for Autonomous ISR, high-speed imaging solutions for space, and the company’s market expansion efforts.

Founded by Sandeep Shah and Dharin Shah in 2017, OEPL develops electro-optic systems, which span the electromagnetic spectrum in defence, space, border security, and aerospace operations sectors. It uses analytics for surveillance to provide real-time intelligence.

At-home services startup for oral hygiene Cura Care has secured Rs 5 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Zeropearl VC, with participation from angel investors such as Shripad Nadkarni. The late Rohan Mirchandani, co-founder of Epigamia, had also invested in the company in November.

Cura Care said it plans to use the funds to validate product-market fit for its services and enhance its customer care for at-home wellness services.

The company was founded by IIT Delhi alumni Abhinav Kumar and Chinmay Mittal, along with oral surgeon Paminder Singh in January. It provides services like teeth cleaning, scaling, polishing, and whitening.

Sports technology startup SportsSkill has raised pre-seed investment from Waimea Bay Investments for an undisclosed deal value.

The company said in a statement that it is eyeing international expansion, advanced infrastructure, and collaborations with schools across India. It is targeting expansion to international markets by the second half of the year.

SportsSkill was founded by Abhinav Sinha and Chetan Desai. The company is developing a sports training app which will provide athletes with data-driven insights and personalised coaching.

NOTO Ice Creams

NOTO Ice Creams and Desserts has closed its pre-Series A funding round, securing a total of Rs 21 crore, including Rs 15 crore raised in February. The round was led by Equentis Angel Fund, with participation from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), JITO, Signal Ventures, among others.

Equentis, the largest investor in the round, invested Rs 6 crore.

The company had raised Rs 15 crore in February from Inflection Point Ventures, JITO and LetsVenture.

The funds will be used to introduce new product lines and bolster the company's omnichannel distribution strategy through the launch of its own ice-cream parlors, it said in a statement. The company also aims to expand its presence in tier I and II cities, it added.

Founded by Varun Sheth and Ashni Shah in 2019, NOTO Ice Creams offers "better-for-you" ice cream options, and has operations in multiple cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune. It is now expanding to Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

BeastLife

Sports nutrition brand BeastLife has secured an investment of Rs 1.9 crore from Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, at a post-money valuation of Rs 120 crore.

Founded by fitness influencer Gaurav Taneja and Raj Gupta, BeastLife offers products such as whey protein. The company claims to have achieved a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 50 crore, with a positive EBITDA.

