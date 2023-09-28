Oorja, two others raise early-stage funding

Suryansh Rana and Mahanaryaman Scindia, co-founders, MyMandi

Deeptech startup Oorja, business-to-business supply chain network MyMandi and home decor brand DecorTwist have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday.

Bengaluru-based Oorja has raised $1.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round co-led by Micelio Fund and Capital-A.

Java Capital, Anicut Capital and Lead Angels also participated in the funding round.

Oorja will use the funds for product development along with geographical expansion in the European and North American markets.

Founded in 2022 by Vineet Dravid, oorja is a deeptech startup that uses a combination of physics and machine learning (ML) to perform predictive modeling. Oorja is currently working to empower automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and designers to optimize battery packs by reducing time to market and costs.

It currently claims to have around 15 customers across Asia and Europe.



B2B supply chain marketplace MyMandi has secured $1.2 million (Rs 10 crore) in a funding round from Real Time Angel Fund (RTAF).

The Gwalior-based startup to expand its offerings, improve its technological stack and increase its market reach.

Founded in 2022 by Mahanaryaman Scindia and Suryansh Rana, MyMandi is a B2B supply chain network for retailers in tier II/III cities. MyMandi aims to bridge the gap between local suppliers and retailers through warehousing, logistics and financial services.

The startup currently has over 3,000 cart-pullers / small retailers associated with them and aims to bring aboard 5000 by the end of FY24.

Real Time Angel Fund is sector agnostic with a focus on sectors such as healthtech, fintech, agritech, personal care, artificial intelligence, SaaS and consumer technology. It also provides networking support to startups with tech expertise and global business connections.



DecorTwist

New Delhi-based DecorTwist has raised $250,000 (Rs 2.07 crore) in a seed funding round from angel investor Adhvith Dhuddu (AliveNow).

The funding will be used to boost product expansion, and business-to-business (B2B) growth plans of the company.

Founded in 2022 by Anupam Rajey and Nidhi Bajpai, DecorTwist is a home décor brand that offers range of categories like dining, decor, gardening, furniture, pooja essentials and gifting.

It claims to have witnessed a 2.5X increase in the number of orders and has also doubled its employee count.

