Ontario Teachers’-backed Mahindra Susten to flip more green energy assets into InvIT

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd, the green energy arm of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, will look to operationalise and flip up to 5.5GW of green energy assets to its infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) over the coming four-five years, a person aware of the company’s plans told VCCircle. Mahindra Susten has already ......