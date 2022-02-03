Online selling platform Instamojo promotes Ankur Sharma as Co-founder

Online payment solution provider Instamojo Technologies on Thursday said it has elevated Ankur Sharma as the company’s Co-Founder.

Prior to being onboarded to the founding team, Sharma was the Vice President of Analytics at the firm, Instamojo said.

Sharma, who is also the company’s Chief of Growth and Data, will help Instamojo in building and growing its e-commerce product line, including online store builder and smart pages.

Sharma is an Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT) alumnus and has expertise in in leading data science initiatives and product-led growth strategies, Instamojo said.

Before joining Instamojo as its Head of Analytics in 2015, Sharma was with Kiwi Inc, a mobile gaming startup and Capital One, a US-based bank.

“With his vast experience and knowledge in product-led strategy, Ankur has been a major contributor towards developing Instamojo’s product suite,” said Sampad Swain, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Instamojo.

As Instamojo’s Head of Analytics, Sharma played a vital role in building the firm’s data science and growth hacking functions, the company said.

Sharma has driven the development of several products including convenience fee features, sachet loans and other related domains and has enabled a data-driven product culture at Instamojo, the company said.

“Today, with the e-commerce sector on the rise, Instamojo has tailored tools to enable small and medium businesses in the country to operate digitally. In my new role as co-founder, my goal is to take Instamojo to new heights and ensure that our products provide innovative support for small businesses,” said Sharma.

Instamojo was founded by Swain, Akash Gehani and Aditya Sengupta in 2012.

In January 2019, Instamojo had raised $7 million as a part of its Series B funding round, led by AnyPay, a Japanese payments firm that also took part in its pre-Series B exercise, VCCircle had reported.

Gunosy Capital, the investment arm of Japanese news curation app Gunosy, had also come in as a new investor, then.

In February 2020, the company had acquired Gurugram-based GetMeAShop, which helps small businesses go online, from Times Internet Ltd, for $5 million. Instamojo in April last year had acquihired virtual theatre and vernacular content platform Showman. The details of the deal were not disclosed.