Onetab, NOTO Ice Cream snag early-stage funding for expansion

NOTO co-founders Varun Sheth and Ashni Sha

Software developer Onetab AI and ice-cream brand NOTO have raised early-stage funding, the companies said Thursday.

Onetab

Onetab AI, a software development platform, has raised $3.3 million in a seed round from investors including a Singapore-based family office, SOSV, Orbit, LIT Fund, and Sunik Kumar Singhvi.

The funds will be used to enhance the platform’s features, expand the team, scale operations and accelerate the development and deployment of its platform OneAsk, an artificial intelligence agent designed to manage the entire software development life cycle (SDLC), the company said in a statement.

Onetab aims to streamline project management workflows by integrating various tools like communication, task management, code deployment, and AI-powered automation into a single interface. This integration allows developers to manage all aspects of a project on one platform, reducing the need to switch between multiple applications, increasing efficiency.

NOTO Ice Cream has raised Rs 15 crore ($1.7 million) in its latest funding round, led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). The round also saw participation from JITO and LetsVenture.

The funding will help the company expand to tier I and II cities, launch new flavors for summer, support marketing on foodtech aggregators and quick-commerce platforms, upgrade infrastructure, and boost brand awareness, the company said in a statement.

Co-founded by Varun Sheth and Ashni Shah in 2019, the startup offers "better-for-you" ice cream options. It is operational in multiple cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune, and is now expanding to Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

