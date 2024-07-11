Oncology chain HCG attracts another marquee name for CVC Capital’s stake
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Oncology chain HCG attracts another marquee name for CVC Capital’s stake

Oncology chain HCG attracts another marquee name for CVC Capital’s stake

Premium
Oncology chain HCG attracts another marquee name for CVC Capital’s stake
BS Ajai Kumar, founder, HCG

Another private equity giant has joined the list of global investors vying to acquire CVC Capital Partners&#39; controlling stake in Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG), a  Bengaluru-based specialty cancer hospital chain, two people aware of the matter told VCCircle.   The healthcare firm, which is reported to have already attracted interest from the ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Oncology chain HCG attracts another marquee name for CVC Capital's stake

Healthcare

Oncology chain HCG attracts another marquee name for CVC Capital's stake

Premium
Suven Pharma mulls inorganic push for its core business

Healthcare

Suven Pharma mulls inorganic push for its core business

Bain-backed Emcure Pharma jumps 35% on listing at $223 mn valuation

Healthcare

Bain-backed Emcure Pharma jumps 35% on listing at $223 mn valuation

Premium
Iron Pillar, Kalaari & Navam-backed Vyome set for NASDAQ debut with reverse merger

Healthcare

Iron Pillar, Kalaari & Navam-backed Vyome set for NASDAQ debut with reverse merger

Premium
Tiger Global-backed Innovaccer set to onboard new investor

Healthcare

Tiger Global-backed Innovaccer set to onboard new investor

Quadria, PremjiInvest-backed firms move a step closer to public float

Healthcare

Quadria, PremjiInvest-backed firms move a step closer to public float

Advertisement