facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Omnivore taps another institutional LP for latest fund

Omnivore taps another institutional LP for latest fund

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 19 May 2023
Premium
Omnivore taps another institutional LP for latest fund
Jinesh Shah and Mark Kahn, managing partners, Omnivore | Credit: Omnivore website

Jinesh Shah and Mark Kahn-led venture capital firm, Omnivore Capital, which has invested in early-stage agritech startups including Ecozen, Fasal, DeHaat, Skymet, AgNext and BharatAgri, among others, is on track to onboard another institutional investor as a limited partner for its latest vehicle.  The Mumbai-based VC, currently in the process of raising ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Byju's refutes claims made in US court, calls it 'bewildering'

TMT

Byju's refutes claims made in US court, calls it 'bewildering'

Premium
Exclusive: B2B unicorn Zetwerk set to raise fresh growth capital

TMT

Exclusive: B2B unicorn Zetwerk set to raise fresh growth capital

Zomato's Q4 loss narrows, revenue grows as food delivery scenario improves

Finance

Zomato's Q4 loss narrows, revenue grows as food delivery scenario improves

Premium
Leverage Edu in talks with global VCs to secure Series C cheque

TMT

Leverage Edu in talks with global VCs to secure Series C cheque

Billionaire real estate and stressed assets investor Sam Zell dies at 81

People

Billionaire real estate and stressed assets investor Sam Zell dies at 81

SEBI 'draws a blank' in foreign links probe into Adani Group

Infrastructure

SEBI 'draws a blank' in foreign links probe into Adani Group