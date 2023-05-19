Omnivore taps another institutional LP for latest fund

Premium Jinesh Shah and Mark Kahn, managing partners, Omnivore | Credit: Omnivore website

Jinesh Shah and Mark Kahn-led venture capital firm, Omnivore Capital, which has invested in early-stage agritech startups including Ecozen, Fasal, DeHaat, Skymet, AgNext and BharatAgri, among others, is on track to onboard another institutional investor as a limited partner for its latest vehicle. The Mumbai-based VC, currently in the process of raising ......