Oman India PE fund looks to beat benchmark returns with latest exit move

Pro Srinath Srinivasan, CEO, OIJIF

Oman India Joint Investment Fund (OIJIF), a mid-market private equity firm that saw three of its portfolio companies go public over the last one year, is now on course for another liquidity move with a neat profit from a six-year-old bet. The PE firm, which raised around $330 million across its first two ......