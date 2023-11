Ola Electric’s FY23 net loss almost doubles, revenue jumps but misses target

Premium Ola Electric's S1 Air e-scooters | Credit: Reuters/VarunVyas Hebbalalu

SoftBank-backed electric scooter maker Ola Electric posted a wider loss in the financial year through March 2023 but likely missed its revenue target even as it gears up for an initial public offering next year. Ola Electric, which operates separately from app-based cab aggregator Ola Cabs and is the leader in ......