Ola Electric raising $140 mn in Temasek-led round

An Ola scooter at an electric vehicle charging station in New Delhi. | Credit: Reuters/Aditi Shah

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd has signed an agreement to raise $140 million from existing investors including Temasek Holdings, two people with knowledge of the development said. The agreement was signed on Monday and the funds will be deposited in the company’s account within four-five days, one of the two people ......