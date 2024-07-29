Ola Electric IPO: A few winners and many losers as PE/VC investors seek exits

Premium
US-based hedge fund and venture capital investor Tiger Global and VC firm Matrix Partners, which rebranded as Z47 earlier this year, will be the biggest winners from the upcoming initial public offering of Ola Electric but many other investors of the e-scooter maker won’t be as lucky. Bengaluru-based Ola Electric will ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.