Ola Electric IPO: A few winners and many losers as PE/VC investors seek exits

Premium Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal during a press conference ahead of the company's IPO. | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

US-based hedge fund and venture capital investor Tiger Global and VC firm Matrix Partners, which rebranded as Z47 earlier this year, will be the biggest winners from the upcoming initial public offering of Ola Electric but many other investors of the e-scooter maker won’t be as lucky. Bengaluru-based Ola Electric will ......