facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Oaktree looking to raise new fund to invest in sponsor-backed debt: FT

Oaktree looking to raise new fund to invest in sponsor-backed debt: FT

By Reuters

  • 28 Feb 2023
Oaktree looking to raise new fund to invest in sponsor-backed debt: FT
Credit: 123RF.com

Oaktree Capital plans to raise $10 billion for a new fund that will help finance large private equity takeovers, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing a letter sent to the U.S. asset manager's clients.

The new fund, known as Oaktree Lending Partners, may tap into bank loans to ultimately invest $20 billion in sponsor-backed debt, the report said.

The fund's launch comes at a time when global banks have been reluctant to lend amid rising fears of a recession.

Advertisement

The credit investment manager plans to raise and invest the $10 billion within the next two years, FT reported.

Oaktree expects to offer loans of about $500 million or more to leveraged buyout groups, the newspaper said.

The company and asset management firm Brookfield, which owns a majority stake in the investment firm, will invest $2 billion in the new fund, the report added.

Advertisement

Oaktree Capital and Brookfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Markets slip for eighth straight session, worst losing streak in four years

Finance

Markets slip for eighth straight session, worst losing streak in four years

Delhi govt issues warning to cab aggregators over continued use of bike taxis

Infrastructure

Delhi govt issues warning to cab aggregators over continued use of bike taxis

Perfora, Barton Breeze, O'2 Nails raise early-stage cheques

TMT

Perfora, Barton Breeze, O'2 Nails raise early-stage cheques

Adani aims repayment of nearly $800 mn stock-backed debt by March

Finance

Adani aims repayment of nearly $800 mn stock-backed debt by March

Oaktree looking to raise new fund to invest in sponsor-backed debt: FT

Finance

Oaktree looking to raise new fund to invest in sponsor-backed debt: FT

Premium
Former Vantage Capital execs' southern Africa mezz fund makes first close

Finance

Former Vantage Capital execs' southern Africa mezz fund makes first close

Advertisement