Nykaa scouts for buyers to exit two-year-old bet on beauty care brand

Premium Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO, Nykaa

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, plans to exit one its portfolio companies in the beauty and personal care category due to scalability issue, among other reasons ailing the brand, at least three people aware of the development told VCCircle. FSN E-Commerce Ventures is looking to exit its over two-year-old investment in Gurugram-based beauty care ......