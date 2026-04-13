Val-Met Engineering raises $21.4 mn from Nuvama's late-stage funds

Credit: 123RF.com

Specialised supply-chain management company Val-Met Engineering, which focuses on aerospace, defence and space-grade raw materials, has secured funding from three schemes of Nuvama Private Investments Trust.

This is Val-Met Engineering's first external fundraise and was entirely sourced from Nuvama Crossover Opportunities Funds--IIIA, IIIB and 4A--which invested Rs 200 crore ($21.4 million) for an undisclosed minority stake.

Commenting on the fundraise, P H Subramoni, promoter and managing director of Val-Met Engineering, said, "Persistent supply chain constraints remain a key reason for the current industry backlog. This, coupled with robust demand, is creating a significant opportunity to position India as a strategic hub in the global supply chain of leading aerospace OEMs."”

Pranav Parikh, managing partner and head of private equity at Nuvama Asset Management, said, "Our strategic minority stake investment aligns closely with the philosophy of the Nuvama Crossover Opportunities Fund series, where we back established industry leaders with proven operating track records and compelling growth potential."

The proceeds will help build just-in-time supply of critical raw materials as near-net shapes (which needs minimal finishing or machining work), and improve manufacturing and processing efficiency for customers and OEMs. The announcement comes at a time when leading global aircraft manufacturers and their tier suppliers are actively expanding their component and assembly supply chains in India, said the press statement issued by Nuvama.

Founded in 2007, Val-Met Engineering provides end-to-end supply chain management with value-addition of specialty raw materials for large global and Indian aerospace OEMs and their suppliers.