NovumLake hits third close for $112 mn realty fund, eyes distressed office buys

Mitesh Agrawal, founder and managing partner, NovumLake Partners

NovumLake Partners, an independent real estate-focused investment and asset management firm, has hit the third close of its maiden real estate fund, a top company executive told VCCircle. The NovumLake Property Fund has a target corpus of Rs 1,000 crore ($112 million), including a greenshoe option. Classified as an AIF Category ......