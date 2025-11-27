NovumLake hits third close for $112 mn realty fund, eyes distressed office buys
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • NovumLake hits third close for $112 mn realty fund, eyes distressed office buys

NovumLake hits third close for $112 mn realty fund, eyes distressed office buys

By Swet Sarika

  • 27 Nov 2025
Premium
NovumLake hits third close for $112 mn realty fund, eyes distressed office buys
Mitesh Agrawal, founder and managing partner, NovumLake Partners

NovumLake Partners, an independent real estate-focused investment and asset management firm, has hit the third close of its maiden real estate fund, a top company executive told VCCircle.  The NovumLake Property Fund has a target corpus of Rs 1,000 crore ($112 million), including a greenshoe option. Classified as an AIF Category ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

HDFC Capital, Hero Realty create $112-mn housing platform

Infrastructure

HDFC Capital, Hero Realty create $112-mn housing platform

Premium
In Charts: How InvITs are faring in India a decade after debut

Infrastructure

In Charts: How InvITs are faring in India a decade after debut

Mt K Kapital rolls out second realty fund targeting $450 mn

Infrastructure

Mt K Kapital rolls out second realty fund targeting $450 mn

KKR-backed Serentica may raise up to $8 bn for green energy expansion

Infrastructure

KKR-backed Serentica may raise up to $8 bn for green energy expansion

Premium
Nuvama-C&W JV looks to diversify beyond offices, eyes debut fund's final close

Infrastructure

Nuvama-C&W JV looks to diversify beyond offices, eyes debut fund's final close

Shell Ventures-backed Husk Power seeks $400 mn for expansion in India, Africa

Infrastructure

Shell Ventures-backed Husk Power seeks $400 mn for expansion in India, Africa

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW