Norwest Venture Partners bets on silver jewellery retailer Goyaz
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Norwest Venture Partners bets on silver jewellery retailer Goyaz

Norwest Venture Partners bets on silver jewellery retailer Goyaz

By Aman Rawat

  • 29 Oct 2025
Premium
Norwest Venture Partners bets on silver jewellery retailer Goyaz
Credit: VCCircle

​Goyaz, a Hyderabad-based brand known for its gold-plated silver jewellery, has raised Series A equity capital led by multi-stage investment firm Norwest Venture Partners in its first institutional funding round. Founded in January 2023, Goyaz has expanded to 18 stores across India. The company positions itself as a cost-effective alternative to ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Gruhas Collective Fund closes maiden vehicle for consumer startups in India

Consumer

Gruhas Collective Fund closes maiden vehicle for consumer startups in India

Premium
VC-backed snack brand Go Desi plans fresh funding

Consumer

VC-backed snack brand Go Desi plans fresh funding

Premium
How VC-backed gifting platform Join Ventures plans to speed up growth

Consumer

How VC-backed gifting platform Join Ventures plans to speed up growth

Two wheelers, tractors may lead earnings recovery for auto sector after five weak quarters

Consumer

Two wheelers, tractors may lead earnings recovery for auto sector after five weak quarters

SoftBank, Kedaara-backed Lenskart targets nearly $8 bn valuation in IPO

Consumer

SoftBank, Kedaara-backed Lenskart targets nearly $8 bn valuation in IPO

Premium
A91 Partners, Spring Marketing mark joint deal in food and beverage space

Consumer

A91 Partners, Spring Marketing mark joint deal in food and beverage space

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW