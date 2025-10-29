Norwest Venture Partners bets on silver jewellery retailer Goyaz

Premium Credit: VCCircle

​Goyaz, a Hyderabad-based brand known for its gold-plated silver jewellery, has raised Series A equity capital led by multi-stage investment firm Norwest Venture Partners in its first institutional funding round. Founded in January 2023, Goyaz has expanded to 18 stores across India. The company positions itself as a cost-effective alternative to ......