  Norwest, Qualcomm Ventures exit ABI Health as PE firm joins cap table

Norwest, Qualcomm Ventures exit ABI Health as PE firm joins cap table

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 18 Dec 2023
Norwest, Qualcomm Ventures exit ABI Health as PE firm joins cap table
Credit: VCCircle

Venture and growth investment firm Norwest Venture Partners and Qualcomm’s corporate VC unit have exited health software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm, ABI Health Technologies Pvt Ltd (ABI), a company they backed via another portfolio company before executing a corporate restructuring to get a direct stake two years ago, VCCircle has gathered. The two ......

