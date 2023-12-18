Norwest, Qualcomm Ventures exit ABI Health as PE firm joins cap table

Premium Credit: VCCircle

Venture and growth investment firm Norwest Venture Partners and Qualcomm’s corporate VC unit have exited health software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm, ABI Health Technologies Pvt Ltd (ABI), a company they backed via another portfolio company before executing a corporate restructuring to get a direct stake two years ago, VCCircle has gathered. The two ......