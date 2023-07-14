Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Norwest-backed Mintifi charts out expansion plan, to scale up offline footprint

Norwest-backed Mintifi charts out expansion plan, to scale up offline footprint

By Malvika Maloo

  • 14 Jul 2023
Premium
Norwest-backed Mintifi charts out expansion plan, to scale up offline footprint
Anup Agarwal, co-founder of Mintifi

Mumbai-based supply chain financing startup Mintifi, which counts PremjiInvest, Norwest Venture Partners, Elevation Capital and International Finance Corporation as its investors, aims to expand its operations in the current fiscal year, with a focus on ramping up its offline presence, a top executive told VCCircle.   “We have been building our physical distribution network,” said Anup Agarwal, co-founder of Mintifi. “Because we ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
SoftBank takes another haircut from one of its biggest bets in India

TMT

SoftBank takes another haircut from one of its biggest bets in India

Foreign investors pour $1.1 bn into Indian bonds in June

Economy

Foreign investors pour $1.1 bn into Indian bonds in June

Sensex, Nifty rise for fourth straight session

Markets

Sensex, Nifty rise for fourth straight session

Premium
Everstone-backed agri warehousing firm Sohan Lal eyes fresh funding

Consumer

Everstone-backed agri warehousing firm Sohan Lal eyes fresh funding

Early-stage startups Bureau, Factors.ai raise funding

TMT

Early-stage startups Bureau, Factors.ai raise funding

Premium
Centrum hires Barclays veteran to lead wealth management business

Finance

Centrum hires Barclays veteran to lead wealth management business

Advertisement