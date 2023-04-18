facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Norwegian wealth fund to consider investing in unlisted equities

Norwegian wealth fund to consider investing in unlisted equities

By Reuters

  • 18 Apr 2023
Norwegian wealth fund to consider investing in unlisted equities
Norway's Central Bank governor Ida Wolden Bache attends a news conference in Oslo, March 23, 2023. | Credit: Reuters/Victoria Klesty

Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, welcomed on Tuesday the government's request that it consider investing in unlisted equities and will make a recommendation by December.

"Norges Bank looks positively on this review, and we will return with our advice and assessments towards the end of the year," Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache told a parliamentary hearing.

Norway's central bank manages the fund, which is the world's largest single stock market investor, owning 1.5% of all globally listed shares with stakes in some 9,200 companies.

The Finance Ministry said last month it had asked the fund to assess whether to begin investing in unlisted equities.

Bache said the fund's size enabled it to find new ways of investing at little additional cost.

"As a large, active and long-term participant in capital markets, the Bank is an attractive investor and partner. In unlisted markets, this may open up opportunities unavailable to others," she said.

As a wealth fund with a long-term perspective, that also helped it "make investments whose underlying value may take a long time to realise", Bache said.

"We can invest differently to many other investors, even in difficult and illiquid markets," she said.

While more than two-thirds of its investments are in stocks, the fund also invests in bonds, real estate and renewable energy projects.

sovereign wealth fundNorway

Share article on

Articles

Premium
DSG Consumer gets top beauty brand as LP for fourth VC fund

Finance

DSG Consumer gets top beauty brand as LP for fourth VC fund

Premium
PremjiInvest in talks to invest in VC-backed fine jewellery brand

Consumer

PremjiInvest in talks to invest in VC-backed fine jewellery brand

Manipal's Ranjan Pai writes seed cheque to e-commerce firm Meolaa

TMT

Manipal's Ranjan Pai writes seed cheque to e-commerce firm Meolaa

DLF Family Office to co-invest with other VC in proptech startups

TMT

DLF Family Office to co-invest with other VC in proptech startups

Norway wealth fund to exit more 'rotten apple' stocks after selling Adani shares

Finance

Norway wealth fund to exit more 'rotten apple' stocks after selling Adani shares

Premium
Magma HDI set for stake sale after failed PE deal with ICICI Venture, Morgan Stanley

Finance

Magma HDI set for stake sale after failed PE deal with ICICI Venture, Morgan Stanley