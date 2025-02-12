Nivaan Care, Mysa, GoRally, two others secure early-stage funding

Healthcare startup Nivaan Care, fintech compmany Mysa, sports centre operator GoRally and two other startups have secured early-stage funding from various investors including venture capital firms Endiya Partners and Blume Ventures, the companies said Wednesday.

Nivaan Care, a multidisciplinary chronic pain management clinic chain, has secured $4.25 million (Rs 36.9 crore) in seed funding led by Endiya Partners, with participation from existing investor W Health Ventures.

The company aims to use the capital to expand its operations to 10 new clinics across two cities. It also plans to incorporate evidence-based regenerative medicine mode of treatment to expand its offerings.

In addition, Nivaan aims to build its middle management layer to train doctors and monitor clinical outcomes, invest in technology of its platform for features like setting reminders for appointments, co-founder Nivesh Khandelwal told VCCircle.

Nivaan Care was founded in 2023 by Khandelwal and Vishwas Singh. It offers pain management services through a combination of physiotherapy, nutrition and psychology care plans.

Bengaluru-based Mysa has secured $2.8 million in seed funding led by Blume Ventures as it marks the launch of its unified finance and banking platform for mid-sized businesses.

The round also saw participation from Emphasis Ventures, Antler, Neon Fund, and startup accelerator CIIE. Swiggy co-founder Sriharsha Majety, Ultrahuman founder Mohit Kumar, and MyGlamm co-founder Naiyaa Saagi, among others, also joined the round.

The company said it will use the capital to build its platform capabilities, expand the team, and accelerate customer growth.

Mysa was founded by Arpita Kapoor and Mohit Rangaraju, who previously built Mech Mocha, a social gaming startup acquired by Flipkart. Their latest venture provides a platform to companies to streamline operations by connecting various parts of the financial workflow such as bill collection, tax compliance and payment execution.

GoRally, a Bengaluru-based chain providing pickleball game facility, has raised Rs 6.6 crore ($750,000) in pre-seed funding round led by Udaan co-founder Sujeet Kumar.

Kumar was joined by Ultrahuman co-founders Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal, Tracxn founder Abhishek Goyal, Gameskraft founder Deepak Singh, V3 Ventures founder Arjun Vaidya, Bharat Founders Fund, and several other investors, the startup said in a statement.

GoRally will use the funds to rapidly scale to eight centres and 40 pickleball and two padel courts by April 2025.

The company was founded last year by Sam Sancheti and Abhinav Shankar. It runs pickleball facilities which include fitness areas, cafes, coaching programmes and social events.

ArthAlpha

ArthAlpha, an AI-driven investment platform, has raised over $2 million in a funding round led by DSP Mutual Fund, with participation from family offices and wealth managers.

The company said the investment will fuel its technological capabilities, scale its data infrastructure, and develop further its investment management offerings in Indian public equities.

ArthAlpha was founded by Rohit Beri and Rohit Jha in Bengaluru. It provides portfolio management services and uses AI for investment research to deliver investment solutions.

Toonsutra

Comic app Toonsutra has raised $3.2 million in a seed round of financing led by German media firm Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, with participation from venture funds GMJP, T-Accelerate, Google and Graphic India.

The Bengaluru-based startup hosts a webtoon comic app and boasts of more than 2 million downloads to date on both Apple and Android app stores. It was founded by Sharad Devarajan and Vishal Anand.

It claims to have partnered with global publishers to bring over 3100 titles and 500,000 episodes of webtoon comic content.

