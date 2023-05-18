Nippon Life India appoints former Tata Capital, Centrum exec to lead AIF biz

Premium Ashish Chugani, head- alternate assets, Nippon Life India AIF

Nippon Life India AIF Management Limited, a subsidiary of Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India), has announced an appointment to head its alternative investment fund (AIF) business, as the current head Shahzad Madon retires on 30 June after his over 10-year stint at the AMC’s alternate investment arm. Ashish ......