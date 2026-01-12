NIIT MTS acquires US firm; Bartronics buying 51% of fresh produce brand

Credit: Thinkstock

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd, which provides managed training services under the NIIT MTS brand, has acquired San Francisco-based custom learning experience design firm SweetRush Inc for up to $26 million (Rs 234.4 crore) in cash.

The deal includes additional payments tied to the company's performance over the next five years. The acquisition was completed through NIIT's US subsidiary, NIIT (USA) Inc, the Indian company said in a press note.

Founded in 2001 by Arturo Schwartzberg and Andrei Hedstrom, SweetRush employs over 100 people across the United States and Costa Rica. It provides AI-enabled learning solutions, strategic training interventions, and certification-oriented content to enterprises, professional associations, and non-profit organisations.

The acquisition will expand NIIT MTS' service portfolio to include strategic learning interventions, certification solutions, and talent solutions. It also aims to convert SweetRush's project-based client relationships into longer-term managed learning engagements.

Danielle Hart, CEO of SweetRush, said joining NIIT provides a larger platform to serve clients globally while maintaining the company's human-centered learning design approach.

NIIT MTS, established in 1981, offers managed learning and strategic consulting services to companies across over 30 countries.

Bartronics-AYOU

Bartronics India Ltd has received board approval to acquire a 51% stake in AYOU, a fresh produce brand operated by Bengaluru-based Shree NagaNarasimha Pvt Ltd. The deal value was not disclosed.

The investment marks Bartronics' entry into structured farm trade under its Project Avio Agritech initiative, per a press note.

Project Avio Agritech is Bartronics’ long-term initiative to build an integrated agritech and agri-commerce platform.

AYOU aggregates fruits and vegetables directly from farmers, farmer producer organisations, mandis, and collection centres. It supplies to quick commerce and modern retail platforms including Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Ninjacart, and More Retail.

The company operates a 6,000 sq ft processing and grading facility in Bengaluru with a monthly capacity of 900 tonnes, supported by sourcing hubs across multiple agri belts. Its growth has been constrained by working capital and scale limitations, which Bartronics' investment aims to address, it said in the statement.

The investment will enable AYOU to expand aggregation volumes, processing capacity, and add new products and higher-margin processing-led categories.

Bartronics and AYOU are also evaluating export opportunities, with Dubai being assessed as a strategic base for agri exports of premium fruits and vegetables. The companies are exploring selective imports of dry fruits and exotic produce into India, creating a two-way agri trade corridor.

"This investment in AYOU is a practical, execution-led step in our agritech journey," said N Vidhya Sagar Reddy, Managing Director at Bartronics.

AYOU is led by co-founders K Ramagopal and Anand Kumar.

