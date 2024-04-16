facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • NIIF set to bring offshore LP on board for new $1 bn fund to back PE/VC firms

NIIF set to bring offshore LP on board for new $1 bn fund to back PE/VC firms

By Aman Malik

  • 16 Apr 2024
Premium
NIIF set to bring offshore LP on board for new $1 bn fund to back PE/VC firms
Sanjiv Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, NIIF

The Indian government-backed alternative investor National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is set to tap an offshore limited partner (LP) for its second fund-of-funds that aims to raise $1 billion, VCCircle has gathered.  The new vehicle, Private Markets Fund (PMF-II), will invest in private equity and venture capital funds that, in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
NIIF set to bring offshore LP on board for new $1 bn fund to back PE/VC firms

Finance

NIIF set to bring offshore LP on board for new $1 bn fund to back PE/VC firms

Private equity firm CVC Capital unveils plan for $1.3 bn IPO

Finance

Private equity firm CVC Capital unveils plan for $1.3 bn IPO

Premium
Believe it or not: Average mid-stage VC cheques in Africa are bigger than the rest of the World!

Finance

Believe it or not: Average mid-stage VC cheques in Africa are bigger than the rest of the World!

Premium
Rebel Foods backer Evolvence India nears target for fourth PE fund

Finance

Rebel Foods backer Evolvence India nears target for fourth PE fund

Premium
VC-backed Aye Finance set to secure $30 mn in fresh capital

Finance

VC-backed Aye Finance set to secure $30 mn in fresh capital

Jio Financial forms JV with BlackRock for wealth management, broking businesses

Finance

Jio Financial forms JV with BlackRock for wealth management, broking businesses

Advertisement