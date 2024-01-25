Nigerian PE firm CardinalStone to make first exit from debut fund

Premium CardinalStone partners Yomi Jemibewon (left) and Femi Ogunjimi | Credit: CardinalStone

Lagos-based private equity firm CardinalStone Capital Advisers, which backs small and medium businesses in Nigeria and Ghana, is exiting one of its portfolio companies after nearly five years of deployment from its maiden fund. CardinalStone, which spun off from multi-asset investment firm CardinalStone Partners in 2016, is in the process of ......