NFT marketplace Diginoor, social platform Sahicoin secure capital

Diginoor, a non-fungible token marketplace, has raised $1 million (around Rs 7 crore) in its Seed funding round, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The funding round saw participation from investors including Contrary Capital, Polygon Fund, Sandeep Nailwal, Kunal Shah, Abdul Wahab Al-Halabi (Managing Director at Embassy Capital), among others.

"We started Diginoor to sell NFTs of iconic Indian cinema content, right from Rajinikanth dialogues to metaverse Kabali suits. We plan on using these funds to hire a talented team across functions and tap into the plethora of content in the Indian media industry," said Shaamil Karim, Co-founder, Diginoor.

Founded in 2021 by Chennai-based teenage entrepreneurs, Karim and Yash Rathod, Diginoor aims to make NFT adoption mainstream in India, with curated Indian entertainment content adapted for the web 3.0 space.

Some of their partners include production houses like AVM Productions, Reliance Entertainment and other major studios.

Diginoor also plans to start selling Bollywood NFTs along with exclusive music and celebrity NFTs, allowing users to participate and collect exclusive content.

Sahicoin

Sahicoin, a social platform for crypto users has raised $1.75 million (around Rs 13 crore) in the latest seed round led by Alameda Ventures (FTX), Better Capital Ventures, and other institutional investors.

The company said that it will deploy the fresh capital to scale the team across engineering and products, and also for the platform’s growth.

The current Seed round witnessed participation from multiple founders, CXOs, and angel investors, including Kunal Shah from CRED, the Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, among others.

Sahicoin is a global social network of crypto enthusiasts and market experts where users get the latest crypto news, trustworthy crypto recommendations and discover market insights effortlessly from the community.

“Since crypto is global by nature, our growth too is not just limited to India. We plan to partner with key exchanges, DeFi, and NFT players, which will expedite the onboarding of the next billion users onto the crypto ecosystem," said Amit Nayak, co-founder and CEO of Sahicoin.

Founded by IIT Kanpur alumni, Nayak, Ankush Rajput, and Melbin Thomas, the platform aims to empower the next billion crypto enthusiasts to make faster and better investing decisions.