Nexus Venture Partners names new partner to beef up top deck

Premium Anand Datta, partner, Nexus Ventures

Homegrown venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners, which has raised more than $2 billion across its seven India- and US-focussed funds, has promoted one of its senior executives to partner role. Nexus Venture Partners, an investor in several homegrown startups such as Hasura, Apollo.io, Druva, Eka, Jumbotail, M2P, Postman, Turtlemint, Unacademy ......