Nexus Venture-backed abCoffee ropes in former OYO exec to scale up operations

Abhijit Anand (L), founder of abCoffee and Rohit Tiwari, president of operations

A former OYO Rooms executive, who helped expand operations at the hospitality chain and at Airtel Payments Bank in his earlier roles, has joined grab-and-go coffee chain abCoffee as new president of operations.

With over 15 years of experience in driving offline and online sales growth, Rohit Tiwari joined Mumbai-based abCoffee to drive its growth and expansion strategy, the Nexus Venture Partners-backed company said in a statement.

“His (Tiwari’s) role at Airtel Payments Bank underscores his experience in establishing and managing extensive distribution networks—skills that align seamlessly with abCoffee’s growth strategy as it targets new markets and innovative customer engagement channels,” the company said.

At Airtel Payments Bank, Tiwari drove customer acquisition and network expansion to over 600,000 touch points, while at OYO he scaled up the operational teams and improved service efficiencies, it said.

At OYO, Tiwari was the business head of operated hotels and thereafter director of the global project management office, leading the hotel chain scale the operational teams and improve service. He was also vice president of business at Unacademy-owned online learning platform PrepLadder.

abCoffee has over 70 outlets across Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Harayana and Uttar Pradesh. Mumbai-based abCoffee, registered as Brewbay Innovations Pvt. Ltd., offers coffee beans, brew kit, brew equipment and coffee mug, among other products.

Besides coffee, abCoffee is also said to have launched 13 coconut-based, non-dairy beverages.

Earlier this year, abCoffee raised $3.4 million in a Series A funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, according to media reports.

