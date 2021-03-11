Nexprt, Yoro and Zingbus raise funding

Nexprt, an MSME and importer-focused cross-border commerce startup, has raised $200,000 (around Rs 1.45 crore) in a seed funding round from Titan Capital and a clutch of angel investors.

The company, operated by Nexprt Solutions Pvt Ltd, says its platform aims to provide Indian MSMEs and global importers with a one-stop solution for trade requirements.

According to its website, the company was founded by Harsha Vardhan K, Manav Garg, and Kunal Jain.

It will use the capital it has raised to build out its core team as well as strengthen its product-market fit.

Currently, the startup operates in the home décor and hospitality sectors, in segments such as kitchenware, carpets and handicraft.

“With its full-stack approach and focus on institutionalising Indian MSME manufacturing, Nexprt is building a strong playbook to scale Indian exports and compete in global markets,” Titan Capital partner Bipin Shah said.

Yoro

Yoro, a micro social network that focuses on news consumption, has raised an undisclosed amount from early-stage investor ah! Ventures.

The bet on Yoro marks ah! Ventures’ 69th investment, taking its total invested portfolio to more than Rs 200 crore, it said in a statement.

The commitment to the startup also marks its fifth this year, with the investor adding that it will make over 50 such investments in the calendar year.

Yoro, set up by Sapan Shah, says its platform is aiming to revolutionise news consumption through its social platform through features such as pings, posts, actions and interactions.

Zingbus

Zingbus, a startup that focuses on road travel, has raised an undisclosed sum in funding from Y Combinator.

Gurugram-based Zingbus is part of Y Combinator’s winter 2021 startup cohort. As part of this programme, the early-stage accelerator selects a group of companies twice a year, mentors them over a three-month period and invests $125,000 (around Rs 91.23 lakh) each in them.

Zingbus, operated by Zingbus Technology Pvt Ltd, was set up in 2019 by Prashant Kumar Mratunjay and Ravi Kumar Verma. It currently operates in large parts of north, west, and central India.

Prior to this infusion from Y Combinator, the company last month said it had raised an undisclosed amount from a clutch of investors including Venture Catalysts, Titan Capital, Better Capital, OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, and People Group founder Anupam Mittal.

It will use the capital it has now raised to strengthen presence in existing markets and expand to new geographies. Zingbus will also use a part of the funding to enhance its technological infrastructure.