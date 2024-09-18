NewsReach Partners with Innovations Venture Studio for “Crafting Bharat: From Ideas to Impact: 100 Days of Startup Stories”

NewsReach, a leading PR-tech platform launches another series “From Ideas to Impact: 100 Days of Startup Stories” under the initiative titled Crafting Bharat, aimed at bringing to light stories of emerging startups that are shaping the New Bharat. In partnership with Innovations Venture Studios, the initiative aims to spotlight 100 startup stories in 100 days, giving visibility to businesses contributing to India's evolving entrepreneurial landscape. This initiative is launched in association with VCCircle, Vie Stories, Karo Startup, and The CEO Magazine.

With the Indian government’s mission to position the nation as a global leader in innovation and entrepreneurship, the series From Ideas to Impact: 100 Days of Startup Stories is aligned with this vision by showcasing the inspiring journeys of real founders and changemakers. Over the past decade, startups in India have seen exponential growth—more than 300 times—leaving behind a vast reservoir of untold stories. NewsReach, through this sector-agnostic initiative, seeks to bring these inspiring narratives to the forefront, providing these startups with the visibility they need to thrive in today’s competitive market.

The selection process for the series will be highly selective, ensuring that each story reflects the grit and innovation that are the hallmarks of India's entrepreneurial spirit. The nomination process has commenced and the company invites submissions from startups across various industries.

Link to the nomination form: https://forms.gle/kxo2EbqrYAnWytHX9

On the launch of this initiative, Darshan Shah, Co-founder & CEO of NewsReach, stated:

"Coming from a startup background, I understand firsthand the challenges and the impact that visibility can have on a business. Through the ‘From Ideas to Impact: 100 Days of Startup Stories’ series, we want to tell India the untold stories of startups, aligning with the government's vision of building a self-reliant Bharat. With a great response on the Crafting Bharat – A Startup Guide, podcast, we want to continue bringing these real stories that would not only positively impact the businesses but will be an educational guide for the aspirants."

Manish Khurana, Founder of Innovations Venture Studio, echoed Shah’s sentiments, adding:

"Crafting Bharat is more than just a series of stories; it's a journey into the heart of innovation and entrepreneurship that fuels our nation. Through this initiative, we aim to spotlight the changemakers who are not only building successful businesses but are also shaping India's future with their bold ideas and relentless passion. Each story reflects the spirit of resilience, creativity, and the power of visionaries who dare to dream beyond the ordinary. Together with NewsReach, we are not just telling stories—we are building a movement that celebrates innovation, drives impact, and inspires the next generation of leaders."

As part of the Crafting Bharat initiative, NewsReach recently also launched a podcast series in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), featuring renowned entrepreneurs and industry experts. This series, designed as a comprehensive Startup Guide, offers valuable insights for aspiring entrepreneurs, further supporting their journey towards success.

With Crafting Bharat, NewsReach is set to make a significant contribution to India’s growing startup ecosystem, aligning with the government’s goals of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across the nation.

