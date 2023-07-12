FoldHealth, Neuron Energy, five others raise early-stage funding

Amit Kapoor, founder, OneStack

Healthtech startup FoldHealth, electric vehicle startup Neuron Energy, software-as-a-service (SaaS) supply chain platform SupplyNote, fintech startup OneStack, GreenFortune and HRtech startup Jellybean have secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

FoldHealth secured $6 million in a funding round from mid-stage-focused venture capital firm Iron Pillar and a host of angel investors. The angels include Rushika Fernandopulle, founder of Iora Health; Christine Cassel, former CEO National Quality Forum; Molly Coye, formerly of Aetna; and Sridhar Krishnan, formerly of Cigna.

The startup will use the funding to develop its platform and hire people.

FoldHealth is a healthtech startup that provides a platform to primary care groups, health systems, health plans and digital health companies, to help them integrate with electronic health records for collaborative care teams. Its features include a workflow engine that automates aspects such as care gap closure, transitional care management, annual wellness visit completion, high-risk patient engagement, and attribution growth and protection. It also provides a white-labeled patient web and app option that allows patients to work with their care team, including self-scheduling and chart access.

In 2022, the startup raised $6 million from a host of angel investors including Gokul Rajaram and Anand Chandrasekharan of General Catalyst, Avneesh Bajaj of Matrix Ventures, and Noor Sweid of Global Ventures.

EV smart battery maker Neuron Energy has raised $2.4 million (Rs 20 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round co-led by Equanimity Investments and Rajiv Dadlani Group.

The round also saw participation from Chona family office (Havmor Group) and Kayenne Ventures, along with undisclosed family offices and high-net-worth individuals.

Neuron will use the funds to obtain essential international center for automation technology certifications and for research and development and hiring talent. The funding will also help Neuron in its expansion of li-Ion smart batteries for EV 2W’s and 3W’s while aiding in the brand’s venture into drone batteries.

Founded in 2018, Mumbai-based Neuron Energy provides lithium-ion and lead-acid technology smart batteries for e-Bike, e-rickshaw, and golf carts. It has also increased its export footprint, to the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia.

AdCount Technologies Pvt. Ltd., which operates SaaS platform SupplyNote, has raised $2.25 million (Rs 18.5 crore) in a Series A funding round co-led by existing investors Venture Catalysts and Artesian.

The round also saw participation from new investors such as Sattva Family Office, WeFounderCircle (WFC), LetsVenture, Soonicorn Ventures, Cogniphy, DSP family office and existing investors SucSEED Indovation and SOSV.

The fresh fundraise will be deployed for SupplyNote’s expansion overseas, particularly in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) and Southeast Asia regions.

SupplyNote helps food and beverages businesses digitise and automate their supply chain and procurement, respectively.

It counts brands such as Naturals Ice Cream, Biryani By Kilo, Bikkgane Biryani, Caterspoint, Burgrill, and Ironhill Brewery as part of its client portfolio.

The Noida-based startup has cumulatively raised $5 million to date. In 2021, it secured $1.2 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Venture Catalysts. In 2020, SupplyNote raised $600,000 (Rs 4.4 crore) in a bridge funding round from a clutch of investors led by the United States-based SOSV and Australia’s Artesian Ventures.

Agritech startup Hectar Global has raised $2.1 million (Rs 17.2 crore) in a seed funding round led by Powerhouse Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Weh Ventures, All In Capital, Indian Silicon Valley and angel investors Anant Sarda and Adhish Ladha.

Founded by Srinath Srinivasan, Sibhi Kumaran and Aswath Balaji, Hectar Global helps food buyers globally to purchase container volumes of agri commodities.

“We have maintained an emphasis on operating profitably right from our inception. Our internal accruals have taken care of all operating expenses so far and we aim to use the current capital infusion, and future equity rounds, to rapidly expand into new geographies, and strengthen our digital infrastructure,” said Srinivasan.

Gurugram-based fintech startup OneStack has secured $2 million (Rs 16.4 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round from a host of investors including growX, Stride Ventures, 9Unicorns, Venture Catayst and angel investor Sunil Kulkarni, among others.

The startup will use the funding to expand its team, develop technology stack and scaling up its footprints across India.

Founded by Amit Kapoor, OneStack partners with long-tail banks to provide white-label fintech solutions to their customers. It provides core banking solutions (OneCBS), mobile banking application, UPI/QR Services and Soundbox.

In 2021, the startup raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round led by 9Unicorns. Angel Bay and Faad Network along with angels including CRED founder Kunal Shah and Abhishant Pant also participated in the round.

GreenFortune, operated by Traumbuild AndesInfra Solutions Pvt. Ltd, has raised $1.04 million (Rs 8.5 crore) in a seed funding round led by Incubate Fund India. The round also saw participation from Titan Capital, Partners Fund Japan, Superb Capital and Varun Alagh (MamaEarth).

The capital raised will be utilised for geographic expansion, product development and ramping up its technological stack. The company also aims to expand its channel partner network from 50 to 300 by the end of CY23.

GreenFortune is a window and door systems brand. Its proprietary application PartnerGate helps fabricators by providing support through the lead conversion, order execution and warranty process. The application integrates design, bill of materials (BOM) estimation and costing, procurement and quotation generation.



"By closely working with fabricators, we aim to drive better end-customer outcomes on cost, quality and service,” said Dilip Kumar, co-founder of GreenFortune

Jellybean

HRtech firm Jellybean has raised $350,000 (Rs 2.8 crore) in a pre-seed funding round co-led by Paradigm Shift Capital and Sunn91 Ventures. The round also saw participation from MarsShot Ventures, Vaibhav Vardhan, Saurabh Nigam (Omidyar Network) and Sumanth Narayanan (Akamai India).

The funding will be used for product development and expansion.

Founded in 2022 by Naren Krishna, Bhavesh Upadhyay and Ganesha Gampa, Jellybean helps organisations design, manage, and streamline employee benefits by personalising them for employees. Its marketplace allows employees to choose the benefits ranging from health, fitness, mental wellness, learning & development, lifestyle & entertainment, F&B, Commute and pet care.

