Netrasemi, Sustainiam raise pre-Series A funding

Sustainiam co-founder and CTO Pranav Burnwal (left) and founder and CEO Sapna Nijhawan

Kerala-based semiconductor startup Netrasemi and climate-tech startup Sustainiam have raised early-stage funding, the companies said Tuesday.

The startup said it secured Rs 10 crore ($1.18 million) in pre-Series A funding from Unicorn India Ventures.

The company will use the funds to develop two advanced machine learning chips, Netra A2000 and Netra R1000, designed to power smart Internet of Things (IoT) devices with Edge AI technology.

Founded in 2020 by Jyothis Indirabhai, Sreejith Varma, and Deepa Geetha, Netrasemi creates advanced chips to power smart devices. These chips, called system-on-chips (SoCs), are designed to handle tasks like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) directly on the device, without needing to send data to servers or the cloud. This makes devices faster, cheaper, and more efficient.

Sustainiam, a climate-tech startup offering carbon management and sustainability solutions, said it has raised $1.45 million (Rs 12.3 crore) in its pre-Series A funding round.

The round was led by Orios Venture Partners, with participation from actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and other investors such as Rajesh Sawhney, Harsh Vardhan Bhachandka, and Vinit Bhansali.

The newly raised funds will support the company in launching a technology-driven exchange and platform for environmental assets. Additionally, the funding will enable Sustainiam to double its workforce and expand its operations globally, the company said.

Founded in September 2023, Sustainiam provides enterprises with carbon footprint management solutions through its tech-enabled platform. It facilitates companies in issuing and trading International Renewable Energy Certificates and other carbon certificates. Sustainiam claims to have traded over 60 crore kWh in carbon assets and aims to generate Rs 70 crore in revenue by 2025. Its client base includes names such as Coca-Cola, ITC, and Brookfield.

