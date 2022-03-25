Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
M&A
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Netcore Cloud, which picked a majority stake in Unbxd for $100 million (around Rs 762 crore...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT