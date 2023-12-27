Neo Asset Management to tap greenshoe option for infra fund, aims close by August

facebook-page-view
By Priyal Mahtta

  • 27 Dec 2023
Abishek Goel, head – infrastructure and real estate assets funds at Neo Asset Management

Peak XV Partners-backed Neo Asset Management, which floated its infrastructure-focussed vehicle in August, has now concluded raising its target corpus and will avail the greenshoe option, a top executive told VCCircle.  At a time when the government is taking initiatives to push infra in the country, Neo aims to enter the ......

