Warburg Pincus to acquire mortgage lender in its largest India deal

Premium Narendra Ostawal, Warburg's India PE head | Credit: Warburg Pincus

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus has struck its single-largest deal in India since it began investing in the country more than two decades ago, VCCircle has gathered, as it agreed to acquire Shriram Housing Finance Ltd. The US-based growth-stage investor will acquire the mortgage lender from Mumbai-listed Shriram Finance Ltd and ......