Warburg Pincus to acquire mortgage lender in its largest India deal
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Warburg Pincus to acquire mortgage lender in its largest India deal

Warburg Pincus to acquire mortgage lender in its largest India deal

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 13 May 2024
Premium
Warburg Pincus to acquire mortgage lender in its largest India deal
Narendra Ostawal, Warburg's India PE head | Credit: Warburg Pincus

  Private equity firm Warburg Pincus has struck its single-largest deal in India since it began investing in the country more than two decades ago, VCCircle has gathered, as it agreed to acquire Shriram Housing Finance Ltd.  The US-based growth-stage investor will acquire the mortgage lender from Mumbai-listed Shriram Finance Ltd and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Warburg Pincus to acquire mortgage lender in its largest India deal

Finance

Warburg Pincus to acquire mortgage lender in its largest India deal

Premium
Former WestBridge exec to float own venture capital fund

Finance

Former WestBridge exec to float own venture capital fund

Premium
Bottomline: Oxyzo on its way to top $1 bn in AUM as financials soar

Finance

Bottomline: Oxyzo on its way to top $1 bn in AUM as financials soar

Zomato's Q4 profit falls below analyst expectations, advertising spends higher

Finance

Zomato's Q4 profit falls below analyst expectations, advertising spends higher

SoftBank posts profit for second straight quarter but remains in red for full year

Finance

SoftBank posts profit for second straight quarter but remains in red for full year

Premium
How is Blackstone faring in its $240-mn India exit?

Finance

How is Blackstone faring in its $240-mn India exit?

Advertisement