Neo Asset hits first close of second special situations fund, sets final close target

Premium Neo Asset CIO and co-founder Puneet Jain (left) and Rubin Chheda, managing director and head of special situation business

Neo Asset Management, part of Peak XV Partners and MUFG Bank-backed Neo Group, said Tuesday it has marked the first close of its second special situations fund after raising about 40% of the overall target corpus. The firm, which makes special situations, performing credit, and infrastructure investments via separate funds, aims ......