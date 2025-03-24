Neo Asset acquires two road assets via infrastructure fund

Premium
Mumbai-based Neo Asset Management, which invests in private credit and real assets via dedicated funds for each asset class, has acquired two road projects in Punjab and Haryana through its infrastructure vehicle, the firm’s top executives told VCCircle. The Neo Infrastructure Income Opportunities Fund, which was launched in 2023 with a ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.