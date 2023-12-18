facebook-page-view
Neev Fund-backed Blue Planet secures capital from European investor

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 18 Dec 2023
Singapore-headquartered waste management platform Blue Planet Solutions Pte Ltd has secured an investment from a European impact investor.  The company, backed by investors like the Neev Fund and Nomura Holdings, is a specialist in landfill bio mining and reprocessing waste. It has reclaimed over 500 acres of legacy landfills and processed ......

