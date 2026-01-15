Need sharper IPO disclosures, reviewing listing norms: SEBI chief
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Need sharper IPO disclosures, reviewing listing norms: SEBI chief

Need sharper IPO disclosures, reviewing listing norms: SEBI chief

By Asha Menon

  • 15 Jan 2026
  • Listen to Story
Need sharper IPO disclosures, reviewing listing norms: SEBI chief
SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

Merchant bankers need to ensure sharper disclosures, particularly in four key areas, when assessing initial public offering documents of companies, the head of India’s capital market regulator has said.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), also said that the regulator is undertaking a “comprehensive review” of its regulations, including its listing and disclosure norms, to “eliminate redundancy, ambiguity, and outdated constructs”.

Speaking at the 14th annual convention of the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI), Pandey said that the regulator has been seeing recurring disclosure gaps in the IPO process, which reduce transparency and investor understanding, and lengthen fund-raising timeline through repeated regulatory queries. He then listed the four key areas where disclosures need to be sharper. There areas are risk factors, valuation rationale, objects of the issue and use of proceeds, he said.

Advertisement

Improvements suggested

Pandey suggested how disclosures on capital structure, business model and projections, among others, can be improved, and what checks must be done.

“Disclosures on capital structure must clearly explain past capital raisings, preferential allotments, and changes in control - especially close to the IPO. We also expect greater business model clarity, with transparent revenue and cost drivers. The Management Discussion and Analysis should move beyond narration and explain the internal and external drivers of performance.”

Advertisement

Pandey said that regulatory inspections have shown that “due diligence is not always independent and, at times, relies on issuer undertakings”.

“Projections - especially for working capital and capex - must be independently verified, and backup papers must be maintained for all material statements. Basic checks, such as site visits, must be evidenced with complete reports and photographs with geo-tagging and time-stamps,” he said.

Addressing merchant bankers at length during his speech, Pandey reminded them that they “sit at the centre of the IPO process” and are “the first line of disclosure integrity–ensuring the offer document is clear, complete, and verifiable on business, risks, governance, and use of funds”.

Advertisement

On things they are doing right, Pandey said that “merchant bankers have been adopting by maintaining backup papers and refusing to make claims without supporting evidence”.

Pandey also said that SEBI’s regulatory priority will be to constantly improve information accessibility, enhance investor comprehension, and encourage more informed participation by investors in the IPO process. “However, we will intervene wherever there is serious misrepresentation or a clear breach of regulatory requirements,” he said.

Advertisement
SEBIIPO

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
ICICI Venture marks close of debut VC vehicle with oversubscription

Finance

ICICI Venture marks close of debut VC vehicle with oversubscription

Premium
Samara Capital set to hit final close of third India fund by March

Finance

Samara Capital set to hit final close of third India fund by March

SEBI backs NSE settlement in unfair access case, clearing path to listing

Finance

SEBI backs NSE settlement in unfair access case, clearing path to listing

Premium
Africa-focused Alta Semper gets cheques from two LPs for second fund

Finance

Africa-focused Alta Semper gets cheques from two LPs for second fund

KKR secures $2.5 bn for second Asia private credit fund

Finance

KKR secures $2.5 bn for second Asia private credit fund

Germany's DEG makes maiden bet on India debt fund via Vivriti's GIFT City vehicle

Finance

Germany's DEG makes maiden bet on India debt fund via Vivriti's GIFT City vehicle

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW