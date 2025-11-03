Need mindset shift to draw institutional interest to residential projects: VCCircle Summit Panelists
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Need mindset shift to draw institutional interest to residential projects: VCCircle Summit Panelists

Need mindset shift to draw institutional interest to residential projects: VCCircle Summit Panelists

By Prithvi Durai

  • 03 Nov 2025
Premium
Need mindset shift to draw institutional interest to residential projects: VCCircle Summit Panelists
(L to R) Saurabh Rathi, Bhavya Bagrecha and Sunil Pareek

The industry stakeholders need to undergo a complete mindset shift so that larger institutional funds can bet on residential projects, especially projects built on a rental or lease basis, said panelists at the VCCircle's Real Asset Summit in Mumbai last week. “One needs to have a more institutional approach in residential ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Mitsubishi Corporation enters bio-gas supply market, buys into KIS Group

Infrastructure

Mitsubishi Corporation enters bio-gas supply market, buys into KIS Group

Pro
Eight Roads, Qualcomm, Mirae, IFC to reap multi-bagger from Indian logistics firm

Infrastructure

Eight Roads, Qualcomm, Mirae, IFC to reap multi-bagger from Indian logistics firm

Pro
Norwegian DFI Norfund makes an exit move from India portfolio co

Infrastructure

Norwegian DFI Norfund makes an exit move from India portfolio co

Premium
Climate change, policy revisions major risks in highway investments: VCCircle Summit Panelists

Infrastructure

Climate change, policy revisions major risks in highway investments: VCCircle Summit Panelists

Kenya's Novastar Ventures bags multilateral LP for $200 mn fund

Infrastructure

Kenya's Novastar Ventures bags multilateral LP for $200 mn fund

Premium
CleanEdge's aggressive growth plans delivers on topline, bottomline hit

Infrastructure

CleanEdge's aggressive growth plans delivers on topline, bottomline hit

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW