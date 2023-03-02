facebook-page-view
NCLAT sets aside NCLT order in RCap matter, allows re-bidding of company

By Staff Writer

  • 02 Mar 2023
Setting aside an order passed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), a two-member bench of the quasi-judicial National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday allowed a petition filed by lenders of Reliance Capital (RCap) seeking another round of auction for the debt-ridden firm undergoing insolvency process.

The bench also said the Committee of Creditors (CoC) has the power to negotiate and call for a higher bid.

The NCLT also permitted the CoC to continue with the challenge mechanism and invite bids after two weeks.

The appellate tribunal's order came on a petition filed by Vistra ITCL (India), one of the lenders of Anil Ambani-promoted RCap, challenging an order of NCLT which restricted further auction of the bankrupt firm.

RCap has a consolidated debt of around ₹40,000 crore.

The RCap matter

In the RCap issue, Torrent Investments had emerged as the highest bidder with a resolution plan of ₹8,640 crore.

However, the CoC of RCap decided to conduct a second challenge mechanism and then Hinduja Group firm Indusind International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) put a revised bid.

This was challenged by Torrent Investments before the Mumbai bench of NCLT.

Earlier on 2 February, the NCLT said the challenge mechanism for financial bids stood concluded as on 21 December last year, with the bid of Torrent Investments at ₹8,640 crore being the highest.

Torrent Investments had filed a plea on 9 January, requesting the tribunal to quash the lenders' plan to hold a fresh auction for takeover of RCap. Then, IIHL also filed a petition challenging the NCLT order.

Torrent Investments was the highest bidder offering ₹8,640 crore in the last round of the '' challenge mechanism''.

IIHL has also challenged the NCLT order before the appellate tribunal.

Reliance CapitalRCapNCLTNCLATinsolvencyIBC

