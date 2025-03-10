Nazara invests in ReelSaga; FemiSafe snags funding

FemiSafe has raised funds for its hygiene products, while ReelSaga secured an investment from the publicly listed gaming company Nazara in an ongoing funding round.

Women's health brand FemiSafe has raised Rs 3 crore in its latest funding round from Kerala Angel Network (KAN), with additional participation from angel investors, including KAN investor Revathi Krishna, Lunar Family Office, and Beyond Teq, among others.

The Kochi-based startup plans to use the fresh capital to scale its operations.

Founded by Noureen Aysha and Naseef Nazar, FemiSafe offers wellness and hygiene products, including sanitary pads, menstrual cups, and other personal hygiene items.

Gaming and sports media company Nazara Technologies Ltd has invested $250,000 (Rs 2.18 crore) in ReelSaga’s pre-seed funding round, acquiring 3.57% stake in the short video platform.

Nazara’s investment will be disbursed in cash, in one or more tranches, upon the fulfillment of certain customary conditions.

ReelSaga, founded in 2024, plans to launch a mobile app offering serialized short drama videos in India.

OpenPlay

Separately, Nazara has sold its 94.85% stake in rummy platform OpenPlay to Moonshine, the parent company of poker platform PokerBaazi.

In an exchange filing, Nazara said Moonshine will acquire a majority stake in OpenPlay, in a deal valued at Rs 104.34 crore through a share swap. This acquisition strengthens Moonshine's existing rummy offering.

Nazara had acquired a significant stake in Moonshine last year in a secondary transaction. Moonshine is led by founder and CEO Navkiran Singh, along with co-founders Puneet Singh, Varun Ganjoo, Avneet Rana, and Anirudh Chaudhry.

