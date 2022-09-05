Nazara founders, others back healthtech startup Healthledger in seed round

Preventive healthcare diagnostics startup Healthledger Diagnostics, on Monday, said it has raised an undisclosed sum in a seed funding round led by A-League.

The round saw participation from Quadra Advisors, and include VCs Nitish Mittersain and Vikash Mittersain of Nazara Technologies Ltd., Narendra Firodia of Sohamm Group, integrative medicine and lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, Netgraph Investments LLC Dubai, Amit Jain (Rewired Ventures UK), Balesh Sharma (CEO, PPF Telecom), and Vishwanathan Iyer.

The company claims to have clocked $1 million in revenue in its inception year and has reached 25 cities in 8 states. With this fundraise, it aims to target a 7 times growth with more than 150 operational centres in 15 states across 50 cities by FY23.

Currently, Healthledger works with 23 insurance companies, health aggregators, TPA (Third Party Administrator) companies, and over 100 corporates across the country, and their major focus is enabling tier-2 and tier-3 cities with quality healthcare.

The company said it has identified 5,000 centres with the intent of scaling nationwide, and by 2025, is projected to launch 3,000 locations, in both India and its neighbouring countries to become the largest player in the preventive healthcare supply ecosystem.

Founded by Dr Darshan Chandak, Sambit Ghosh, and Rupali Mantri, Healthledger is aiming to transform unorganized diagnostics centers in India by bringing them under its umbrella and enabling them with tech, business, manpower training, integrated lab information management system and procurement, while creating an even network of a supply chain across the nation for all healthcare providers as well as end consumers.

The company aims to become the largest network of standardized full stack diagnostics and provide constant quality and even pricing from tier-1 to tier-6 cities. They have enabled diagnostic centres to grow their revenue by 23% in the span of 6 months.

Dr Chandak brings his knowledge of core healthcare research and development, quality assurance and clinical protocols, while Ghosh manages business development and brand expansion along with finance ops, and Mantri, who comes from the hospital management space contributes to the core operations and clinical operations.

