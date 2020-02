Consumer internet company Info Edge (India) Ltd has invested Rs 37.10 crore ($5.2 million) in Sunrise Mentors Pvt. Ltd, a Delhi-based company that operates online learning platform CodingNinjas.

The company invested the capital via a mix of primary and secondary purchase of shares, the operator of jobs portal Naukri.com and property website 99acres.com said in a stock-exchange filing.

Info Edge will hold a 25% stake in CodingNinjas after this investment.