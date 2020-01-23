VCCircle
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Naukri parent Info Edge floats VC fund to invest in tech startups
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Info Edge (India) Ltd, which owns and operates portals such as job site Naukri.com, said on Thursday it has floated a venture...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS