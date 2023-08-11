Nanda Group's family office to lift startup exposure via new VC fund

Premium Nikita Jain, founder, Nanda Capital

The Nanda Group, a family-owned conglomerate which recently started making startup investments via its family office Nanda Capital Holdings, has now set up a venture capital fund. The group, which has multiple businesses across pharmaceuticals, real estate, textile, finance, and skilling, plans to primarily make investments in startups in the early ......