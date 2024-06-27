Namibian PE firm Eos Capital strikes second bet from agri-focused fund

Eos Capital, a Namibian private equity firm that manages $55 million in assets across three investment vehicles, has backed a poultry company in a consortium deal, marking its second bet from its agri-focused fund. Eos has partnered with Africa Venture Partner Projects (AVPP) and Oyeno Poultry Industries to invest in ......